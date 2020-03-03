G7 says ready to take action, including fiscal tools, where needed
The US Treasury releases the G7 statement on its websiteThe full statement:
Yeah, not a whole lot in there to really reassure the market that there is going to be a firm commitment for coordinated fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Meanwhile, Japan's finance minister says that the policy response to the virus will vary from country to country. I guess that pretty much says that not everyone is going to be taking immediate action at this stage - not like the BOJ has much of a choice anyway.