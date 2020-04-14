G7 statement: Reaffirm close coordination to fight pandemic and mitigate impact

G7 fin mins and central bankers

  • Reiterate pledge to do 'whatever is necessary'
  • Continue to work closely together to advance global response
  • Working to address global economic shocks and provide support for emerging markets and developing countries
  • Remain committed to use 'all available policy tools' to achieve strong, sustainable, balance growth
The call seems to be focused on some debt deferments for heavily-indebted developing countries.

