G7 to take a united front on criticizing China human rights

Report on G7 statement

The G7 statement will say that it's 'deeply concerned' about Chinese human rights abuses and will call for access to Xinjiang to investigate.





By sticking together, it puts China in a tougher position to retaliate and play games of 'whataboutism'.





The statement will also call on China to honor commitments to Hong Kong autonomy and to stop targeting pro-democracy activists.





I doubt any of this has any effect on markets but it will be interesting to see if this strategy works better than Trump's 'go it alone' style.

