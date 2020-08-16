'Game changer' COVID-19 test approved by the US FDA over the weekend

The US FDA authorised the emergency use of a new saliva based laboratory diagnostic test for coronavirus.

A key difference is the speed of the test, its being described as a 'game changer'.

The sped allows more people to access rapid easily.



Stephen Hahn, the Food and Drugs Administration Commissioner:

"Providing this type of flexibility for processing saliva samples to test for COVID-19 infection is groundbreaking in terms of efficiency and avoiding shortages of crucial test components like reagents"





Its called SalivaDirect

has been tested amongst US National Basketball Association (NBA) players and staff

simpler, less expensive, less invasive than nasopharyngeal (NP) swabbing

yields similar outcomes as NP swabbing





ps. For clarity, this is a test for the infection, not a treatment. That is clear above, but wanted to restate it.



