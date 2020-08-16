'Game changer' COVID-19 test approved by the US FDA over the weekend

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US FDA authorised the emergency use of a new saliva based laboratory diagnostic test for coronavirus.

 A key difference is the speed of the test, its being described as a 'game changer'.
The sped allows more people to access rapid easily.

Stephen Hahn, the Food and Drugs Administration Commissioner:
  • "Providing this type of flexibility for processing saliva samples to test for COVID-19 infection is groundbreaking in terms of efficiency and avoiding shortages of crucial test components like reagents"

Its called SalivaDirect
  • has been tested amongst US National Basketball Association (NBA) players and staff
  • simpler, less expensive, less invasive than nasopharyngeal (NP) swabbing
  • yields similar outcomes as NP swabbing

Current testing:
---
ps. For clarity, this is a test for the infection, not a treatment. That is clear above, but wanted to restate it. 

