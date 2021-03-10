GameStop back at it again as pre-market trades up 18%

That puts it on track for the highest open since 1 February





As much as the rebound in tech yesterday was impressive, GME is doing its thing again as it shoots higher in pre-market trading once more today.





As of the close yesterday ($246.90), the price of the stock has jumped by nearly 143% for the month of March itself. And that looks set to continue again today.









For all the focus on Treasury yields and the broader risk sentiment in the past few weeks, it's still a meme world in some quarters of the market. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯