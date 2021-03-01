Gamestop mania back on as shares spike higher

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Better mood in stocks spreads to meme stocks

The fun-and-games never end in memestock land as shares of GME are now up about 30% on the day.

That's not quite the +300% moves we saw last week but it's still early (in meme stock terms).

