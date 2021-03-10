Gamestop moves above record close of $347.51

Author: Greg Michalowski

Reaches $348.40 but finds willing sellers.

Here we go again.   The price of Gamestop moved above the record close of $347.51, but only to $348.40 before falling back lower. The stock currently trades at $302.68. That is still up $55 or 22% on the day. Since February 24, the price has moved up from $45 to the high today of $348.40.  

The gaming company Roblox is going public day with the indication at $65-$67. It was priced at $48.   Roblex turns users into game creators without forcing them to learn complicated coding. The company rewards developers by sharing 30% of the revenue from virtual purchases of the developed games. 

UPDATE: Whoops. Erase that. The price has now erased all the gains on the day and trades at $248.68, up just $1.78.  Share trading has been halted.  

Note to self....dont post on the meme stocks.

GME

