Gamestop moves above record close of $347.51

Reaches $348.40 but finds willing sellers.

Here we go again. The price of Gamestop moved above the record close of $347.51, but only to $348.40 before falling back lower. The stock currently trades at $302.68. That is still up $55 or 22% on the day. Since February 24, the price has moved up from $45 to the high today of $348.40.





The gaming company Roblox is going public day with the indication at $65-$67. It was priced at $48. Roblex turns users into game creators without forcing them to learn complicated coding. The company rewards developers by sharing 30% of the revenue from virtual purchases of the developed games.





UPDATE: Whoops. Erase that. The price has now erased all the gains on the day and trades at $248.68, up just $1.78. Share trading has been halted.





Note to self....dont post on the meme stocks.







