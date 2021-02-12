GameStop - the US Justice department has subpoenaed Robinhood and others

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The fallout from GME continues - the Wall Street Journal report on investigations into widespread market manipulation and other criminal activities. 

  • Justice Departmenton and the San Francisco U.S. attorney's office have sought information about the activity from brokers and social-media companies
  • Prosecutors have subpoenaed information from brokers such as Robinhood 
  • the Commodity Futures Trading Commission is examining similar trading, having opened a preliminary investigation into whether misconduct occurred as traders targeted silver futures and the largest exchange-traded fund tied to silver
Journal citing unnamed sources familiar. 


