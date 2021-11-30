Gauteng covid cases climb in the latest data

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Numbers to watch out of South Africa

The epicentre of covid cases in South Africa is where I'm watching for some real-world data on covid cases. I highlighted the earlier numbers, which were promising.

Today's data was just published and aren't as good.

They show 3143 new cases compared to a 1909 a day earlier.

One thing a helpful reader reminded me of is to keep an eye on the weekly numbers. Today's number compared to

Here's the recent progression:
  • 23 Nov: 605
  • 24 Nov: 1018
  • 25 Nov : 1950
  • 26 Nov : 2173
  • 27 Nov : 2629
  • 28 Nov : 2308
  • 29 Nov : 1909
  • 30 Nov: 3143
Today's jump is a bit overstated because the number of tests rose to 42,664 from 21,302 a day earlier. At the same time, that might have understated the number a day ago.

Also keep in mind that nationwide positivity has increased to 10.2% in that period nation wide from 2.1% in a steady increase. So if they test more, they'll find more.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose