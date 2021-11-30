Gauteng covid cases climb in the latest data
Numbers to watch out of South Africa
The epicentre of covid cases in South Africa is where I'm watching for some real-world data on covid cases. I highlighted the earlier numbers, which were promising.
Today's data was just published and aren't as good.
They show 3143 new cases compared to a 1909 a day earlier.
One thing a helpful reader reminded me of is to keep an eye on the weekly numbers. Today's number compared to
Here's the recent progression:
- 23 Nov: 605
- 24 Nov: 1018
- 25 Nov : 1950
- 26 Nov : 2173
- 27 Nov : 2629
- 28 Nov : 2308
- 29 Nov : 1909
- 30 Nov: 3143
Today's jump is a bit overstated because the number of tests rose to 42,664 from 21,302 a day earlier. At the same time, that might have understated the number a day ago.
Also keep in mind that nationwide positivity has increased to 10.2% in that period nation wide from 2.1% in a steady increase. So if they test more, they'll find more.