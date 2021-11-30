Gauteng covid cases climb in the latest data

Today's data was just published and aren't as good.

They show 3143 new cases compared to a 1909 a day earlier.

One thing a helpful reader reminded me of is to keep an eye on the weekly numbers. Today's number compared to



23 Nov: 605



24 Nov: 1018



25 Nov : 1950

26 Nov : 2173

27 Nov : 2629

28 Nov : 2308

29 Nov : 1909

30 Nov: 3143

Today's jump is a bit overstated because the number of tests rose to 42,664 from 21,302 a day earlier. At the same time, that might have understated the number a day ago.







Also keep in mind that nationwide positivity has increased to 10.2% in that period nation wide from 2.1% in a steady increase. So if they test more, they'll find more.







Here's the recent progression: