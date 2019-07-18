GBP - Brexit - I just saw "pound", "very cheap", and "should move higher" in the same sentence!
Yeah, I had to do a double take lest I turned into one of those bottom-pickers.
Here is the sentence, spot the critical word!:
- "Pound volatility is picking up but is very cheap compared to the highs of last December and should keep moving higher,"
Its talking about option volatility, comes from Nomura. Volatility is expeted to increase further from here.
Its in a great piece from Reuters, plenty to mull on here: One direction: Brexit-hit pound facing gravity of parity