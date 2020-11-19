GBP getting sold off on report of EU proposal for a no deal Brexit

UK Times report on the EU making back up plans for a no-deal Brexit

Europe’s leaders will demand today that the European Commission publish no-deal plans amid fears that Brexit negotiations are dragging on without businesses knowing what they need to prepare for in the worst scenario.





Several European Union governments are growing frustrated that deadlines for trade, security and fishing talks are slipping, leaving little time to get ready if the negotiations fail to reach agreement.





The Netherlands, France, Belgium and other frontline countries are concerned that businesses and fishing communities will be hit by economic disruption without EU contingency measures to cushion the blow of no-deal.





“We must now come up with contingency measures. January 1, 2021 is getting close; we need a safety net,” a senior EU diplomat said.



