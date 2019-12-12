GBP has surged on the UK election poll that showed a big majority for Johnson

Spokesman for the opposition Labour party has already thrown in the towel:

Says its too early to call the result

And then adds:

We knew it was going to be a challenging election

OK, GBP:

its jumped on the announcement.









Stay tuned for the official results that'll trickle in over coming hours. That spokeperson guy is correct that its not necessarily over. The exit poll can be patchy.

But I reckon it is over. 368 seats for the Conservatives, plus or minus a few doesn't matter much. That's a big majority and will ease passage of Brexit and add some certainty for markets.







