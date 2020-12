Twin headwinds ion the UK of no apparent progress on Brexit trade talks combined with a resurgence in the country's COVID-19 outbreak, with a new strain thrown in raising doubts about vaccine efficacy.

GBP gapped lower to open in Asia in the very early hours of Monday and after a tiny, lacklustre, retrace its made fresh session lows.













Other currencies can't swagger too much though, pretty much lower across the board so far for the session.