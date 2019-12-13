GBP jumped higher on the exit poll announcement hours ago, performance since
The UK election has seen the Labour vote fall dramatically and Conservatives gain (not quite so dramatically)
Boris Johnson is on track to win a big majority in parliament
Which will smooth the Brexit path ahead
Cable jumped on the exit poll, and has held its gains as official result declarations have been made. Not many so far, but they confirm the exit poll:
GBP looks set for gains atill, but there is some work to do up here: