GBP leads the pack at the open

Brexit drama

She didn't say yes, she didn't say no. He didn't say stop, he didn't say go. Indecision, false starts, and dashed hopes - welcome to trading the GBP as we head towards the deadline at the end of December.





Latest twist is some optimism to extend talks . If you are trading the GBP you could do with a news squawk. If you don't have one - leave alone until we have some clarity on a deal or otherwise. Or just be aware of the headline risks. GBP is a buy on dips for now. Sentiment is broadly positive on the start of the session with equity futures higher, yields fairly flat, copper higher (Iron Ore down - see Eamonn's wrap) and Asian indices broadly higher



