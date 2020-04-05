GBP lower in early (very early) Asia morning as UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital

Category: News

Here is the news: UK PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests as a precaution

GBP/USD has been marked lower, circa 1.2248.
This news will generate nervousness in GBP. 

More on Johnson (these are based on various reports, the official statement remains very thin on detail):
  • the problem is that the symptoms are persistent and refusing to clear up
  • they are not getting worse
  • Johnson has a high temperature still
  • it is not known whether he will remain in hospital overnight
  • he continues to lead the government


