GBP - New UK PM (to be) Johnson's first actions - tax cuts, big spending, borrow more

Boris Johnson will be announced as new UK PM Tuesday. At 1045GMT.

The UK Tele ( gated ) report one of BoJo's first moves will be a round of stimulus for the economy, including:

tax breaks for those earning less than £80,000

pause the current policy of bringing down the deficit, reversing tight controls on public spending imposed by current Chancellor Philip Hammond

Will borrow to meet the new spending commitments











At the margin such moves from BJ are a positive input for GBP (in the short term at least … and disregarding all the other inputs (cough, Brexit ).








