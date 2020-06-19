GBP lags G10 FX for the second day but the reasons for the weakness remain elusive

Better retail sales shrugged off

UK retail sales rose 10.2% in May excluding auto fuel, which was well-above the +4.1% consensus. That did little for the pound and it remains down 40 pips on the day to 1.2384.







GBP is the weakest G10 performer for the second day. Yesterday the BOE didn't offer any real reason to sell, if anything it was the opposite. Instead it was battered.





Here's how JPMorgan sees it:





Sterling sold off before and after yesterday's BOE announcement and, judging by the questions we received on it during the afternoon, we weren't alone in being surprised at the extent of the sell-off. Ourselves, we saw mainly real money buying on the way down but clearly there was a flow-driven element to the move; the BOE decision itself provided little explanation. This morning's local data (better than expected retail sales but higher govt. borrowing) has helped reverse some of that move and we remain broadly neutral going into today's session. EURGBP is caught between a long-awaited close above 0.90 and a failure to break its last high at 0.9055, so for now we remain on the side-lines.

Cable is back to where it was on March 26 and the 55-day moving average broke today.









