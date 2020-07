Tax cuts don't move the needle

The UK Chancellor cut the VAT on hospitality and tourism, temporarily lowered the stamp tax on home purchases and unveiled a 9B pound job retention plan but the FX market shrugged it off.





Cable is largely unchanged on the day at 107.55 after yesterday's drop-and-pop. The pair is in the midst of a nice bounce from 1.22 but still has some heavy lifting to do to get back to the June highs.