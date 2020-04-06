GBP: Staying bearish; AUD is favorite among G10 risk currencies - Citi
Citi on the state of the FX market
Citi maintains a bearish GBP bias, while prefers AUD among other risk currencies in G10.
"CitiFX Technicals outlines that "this is the period in Financial markets that is likely to be more tricky from a trading perspective. It looks increasingly clear that like in October 2008, markets (With a particular focus on Equity markets) have hit Peak Volatility," Citi notes.
"Overall, in the short-term we think that market sensitivity to new
virus case data will begin to recede, but that the eventual recovery
process remains very uncertain and bears risk of major surprises, which
for now appear tilted to the downside. We remain bearish GBP even though it mildly outperformed last week. Among risk currencies in G10, we continue to favor AUD," Citi adds.