GBP traders heads up for an emergency UK COBRA meeting Monday -
UK Prime Minister Johnson will chair a crisis meeting of the government's Cabinet Office Briefing Room (COBRA) meeting on Monday.
- Such meetings are convened to address the actions of government bodies in response to national or regional crisis.
I posted the headline to this much earlier, but ICYMI.
For discussion is
- the announcement by many countries to impose bans on flights from the UK in an attempt to stop the new strain of coronavirus landing.
- Also to be addressed are freight issues, with a warning of an imminent shortage of some fresh foods.
- The Port of Dover ferry terminal and Eurotunnel have both closed following French travel restrictions