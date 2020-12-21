GBP traders heads up for an emergency UK COBRA meeting Monday -

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UK Prime Minister Johnson will chair a crisis meeting of the government's Cabinet Office Briefing Room (COBRA) meeting on Monday.

  • Such meetings are convened to address the actions of government bodies in response to national or regional crisis.
I posted the headline to this much earlier, but ICYMI.

For discussion is 
  • the announcement by many countries to impose bans on flights from the UK in an attempt to stop the new strain of coronavirus landing.
  •  Also to be addressed are freight issues, with a warning of an imminent shortage of some fresh foods. 
  • The Port of Dover ferry terminal and Eurotunnel have both closed following French travel restrictions


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose