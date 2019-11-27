GBP traders - heads up for much-watched UK election poll due Wednesday
Sterling is moving (and being moved) around on election polling, so do take note of this due on 27 November 2019
- Market research firm YouGov poll
- its multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) poll
Says the pollsters:
YouGov's official MRP model accurately forecast the hung parliament in the 2017 General Election, even correctly projecting that seats such as Kensington & Chelsea and Canterbury would be won by the Labour Party
The UK Times will be the first to publish the poll
- At 2200GMT on Wednesday
Consider this post your invitation to join me for a bit pf poll dancing! :-D