GBP traders - heads up for much-watched UK election poll due Wednesday

Sterling is moving (and being moved) around on election polling, so do take note of this due on 27 November 2019 

  • Market research firm YouGov poll
  • its multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) poll 
Says the pollsters:
YouGov's official MRP model accurately forecast the hung parliament in the 2017 General Election, even correctly projecting that seats such as Kensington & Chelsea and Canterbury would be won by the Labour Party

The UK Times will be the first to publish the poll
  • At 2200GMT on Wednesday
Consider this post your invitation to join me for a bit pf poll dancing! :-D 



