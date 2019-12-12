GBP traders - UK election exit poll coming up! What you need to know prior.

The exit poll is going to be an indication of how this thing is going to swing.

And, it could well prompt the biggest GBP move of the evening ahead (UK evening that is)

Just had a great post on it here - read it now:

Recent history of the exit poll:

the exit poll predictions have been spotty

they have been within 20 seats in all elections dating back to 2001

At the previous election, in 2017, the poll predicted a hung parliament















