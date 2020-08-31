GBP - UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering a 5p hike in fuel duty

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UK press reporting 

  • FUEL duty could be increased by up to 5p by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
  • He is considering ending a ten-year freeze on the tax in his autumn ­Budget to help pay for Covid-19.
One for the UK folks - go and fill up the car before bed! 

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak

