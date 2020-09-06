GBP update following all the Brexit headlines

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

There have been plenty of Brexit related items over the weekend and into Monday morning here in very early Asia.

To summarise (ps there's a UK-related coronavirus headline in these also. Read from the bottom for the chronological order:

The news has served to send GBP a little lower in early trade. If you are familiar with the FX cycle of trading you'll know that early Monday is the thinnest liquidity level of the week (late Friday US time is similar). As I post the local times in the Asian major forex centres  are around:
  • 8.45 am in New Zealand
  • 6.45 am in Sydney
  • 5.45 am in Tokyo
  • 4.45 am in Singapore and Hong Kong 
Cable has been as low as circa 1.3235, which was down about 50 points from late Friday US levels. Its currently around 1.3255. 

