GBP update following all the Brexit headlines
There have been plenty of Brexit related items over the weekend and into Monday morning here in very early Asia.
To summarise (ps there's a UK-related coronavirus headline in these also. Read from the bottom for the chronological order:
- Brexit - FT reports the UK is planning a new move that risks the collapse of talks with the EU
- On Sunday the UK reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases since May, nearly 3,000
- Brexit - UK says not afraid to walk away from talks. Less than 20% chance of a deal.
- UK press reports the EU wants a potential veto on UK post-Brexit laws & regulations
Cable has been as low as circa 1.3235, which was down about 50 points from late Friday US levels. Its currently around 1.3255.