GBP/CAD was the best-performing FX trade this week

A look at weekly FX performance





It was a strange week in the FX market and felt like nothing happened. Meanwhile in equities, there was the Chinese surge and tech continued to shine. In bonds, Treasury yields broke down and in commodities, gold hit 9-year highs.





The one thing to show some life in FX this week was the pound as it scored a decent gain.





On most crosses, that hasn't changed the picture but keep an eye on GBP/CAD as it comes off a double-bottom and tries now to break the 1.72 top.



