GBPCHF longs favoured by Credit Suisse & Natwest

The rationale is as follows:

The UK is in first position in its vaccine race out of Switzerland and other European countries. This gives it a chance of topping the major economy recovery rankings for 2021.

The recent bout of GBP weakness against the USD at the start of April has been linked to a technical reversal of extended long positioning against funding currencies like JPY, CHF, & EUR rather than a more negative assessment of the UK economy.

Euro is tipped lower against the USD and the Euro by Capital Economics and Goldman Sachs who give 'domestic vulnerabilities' and the Franc's low yielding return as reasons.

The SNB will struggle to meet their 2% inflation target as the strong CHF has meant that Swiss imports are cheap.

Technical

One obvious area to take a GBPCHF long from is marked below



