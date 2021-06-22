GBPCHF looks primed for a recent range breakout ahead of the BoE

GBPCHF

The medium term look out for the UK looks robust with a large amount of the population vaccinated fully (circa 50%). The prospect of an earlier exit from lockdown restrictions than the current 19th July date was mooted by PM Johnson over the weekend.





The one thing that matters is not infections, but hospitalisations and deaths. As long as they don't spike the UK will accept living with COVID.





So, the BoE has had two upbeat central bank meetings. In my view this third one will show a hawkish tilt. GBPCHF looks set to break out higher from recent range. CHF is a tad weaker than yesterday and risk tones are better, so a GBPCHF long does make sense ahead of Thursday.







