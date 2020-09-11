GBP/JPY falls back to April levels. What's next

GBP/JPY finds some support

GBP/JPY is the worst performer this week in major FX, falling 3.8% for a hefty 530 pip fall. It fell in four of the five days this week with the bulk on Tuesday and Thursday.





It staged a bounced today but that was wiped out as Brexit jitters percolate. Boris Johnson didn't offer much in the way of comments to reassure markets but he did say that he doesn't want a repeat of last autumn and there was this from ITV's Paul Brand.









The other big part of this trade was the general risk aversion in markets. There are few signs of improvement on that front.





Technically is where it gets interesting. Today's low lines up nicely with the April highs and with the 61.8% retracement of the rally since late June.





That's not exactly iron-clad support but it's a reasonable spot for a pause. If there are some positive headlines over the weekend, it would also be a reasonable spot for a bounce.





Ultimately, I don't see these headlines going away and the market is so tired of fighting against Brexit headlines so I think the two trades are: