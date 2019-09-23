GBPUSD breaks through 4hour trend line

GBP dragged down

The GBPUSD has fallen as the expectations of a Brexit deal this week are dialled back. Boris Johnson was on the wires earlier and the general feel of his comments was, 'don't expect any breakthrough this week'. So, the GBP has been seeing that negative sentiment weigh on it so far this am.





The other sentiment shifter for the GBP to watch out for is the ruling of the Supreme Court due this week. The growing rumour is that the UK Government is set to lose, but then will rapidly seek a prorogation on alternative grounds. Read here for more info from the UK's Guardian.





Near term risk for sellers is above the 4hr trend line and expect sellers on a re-test with current sentiment.



