GBP/USD bullish ascending triangle targets 1.40 - Credit Suisse

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

GBP/USD up 83 pips to 1.3737 today

GBP/USD up 83 pips to 1.3737 today

Credit Suisse discusses GBP/USD technical outlook and flags a scope for a move towards 1.40 in the near-term.

"With a major base in place above 1.3514 we continue to look for a clear break above 1.3720 to mark the completion of a bullish "ascending triangle" pattern for a resumption of the core bull trend. We would then see resistance next at 1.3804 ahead of 1.3997/1.4000 and then our first main objective at 1.4302/77 - the high of 2018 itself and the 50% retracement of the 2014/2020 bear trend," CS notes. 

"Support moves to 1.3652 initially, wit 1.3624/22 now ideally holding to keep the immediate risk higher. Below here can ease the immediate upside bias for a fall back to 1.3520, potentially the lower level of the high -level range, seen starting at 1.3470," CS adds.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose