GBP/USD: Capped by the 200-day MA at 1.2657 - Credit Suisse

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Cable is trading up 45 pips to 1.2502

Cable is trading up 45 pips to 1.2502

Credit Suisse discusses GBP/USD technical outlook and still sees a scope for a move lower against the 200-day MA at 1.2657. 

Support is seen at 1.2442/38 initially, below which would complete a small intraday top to see a retreat back to 1.2361 initially, then the 1.2176/66 corrective low and 38.2% retracement of the rise from March.  Below here would open up a move to the 1.2030 50% retracement, then 1.1884. Bigger picture, we still eventually see scope for a fall to the 1.1412 low," CS notes. 

"A close above 1.2657 can instead see the rally extend further with resistance seen next at the 61.8% retracement of the fall from 2019 at 1.2711. With the February point-of-breakdown low not far above at 1.2726, we would look for a fresh top here if reached," CS adds. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX News. There's a free one-week promo running right now via that link.
efx link

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose