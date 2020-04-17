GBP/USD: Capped by the 200-day MA at 1.2657 - Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse discusses GBP/USD technical outlook and still sees a scope for a move lower against the 200-day MA at 1.2657.

Support is seen at 1.2442/38 initially, below which would complete a small intraday top to see a retreat back to 1.2361 initially, then the 1.2176/66 corrective low and 38.2% retracement of the rise from March. Below here would open up a move to the 1.2030 50% retracement, then 1.1884. Bigger picture, we still eventually see scope for a fall to the 1.1412 low," CS notes.

"A close above 1.2657 can instead see the rally extend further with resistance seen next at the 61.8% retracement of the fall from 2019 at 1.2711. With the February point-of-breakdown low not far above at 1.2726, we would look for a fresh top here if reached," CS adds.

