GBP/USD rises to two-day high as it tries to carve out reversal

Cable hangs in the balance





Cable is up 135 pips to 1.2366 and at the highs of the day. It's bounced back on reports that Boris Johnson is not on a ventilator, just on oxygen.







The US dollar is also under broad pressure as the market continues bet on a rebound in the economy from the virus.







Technically, the pair is right around the 50% retracement of the coronavirus fall. I think a break below 38.2% or above 61.8% is a 'go-with'. If we can complete a three-day reversal with a close above Friday's high, then I'd lean towards the upside but there's no need to rush in.





