Brexit news dried up during the session here as we head into another UK Friday and another nervous weekend perhaps.

Cable has been heavy through the session after its 1.3620-odd highs last hit in US afternoon trade.





The most recent Brexit related comments we had were from Ireland's Varadkar, but he did not add much of substance:

We've heard similar (and opposite) time and again during the years and years Brexit fisticuffs have been going on.