GBPUSD tests 200 hour MA at the start of the NA session

The GBPUSD is up for the 3rd day

Yesterday, the GBPUSD moved above its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart below) for the 1st time since September 3, but ran into resistance against a topside trend line and rotated back below that key moving average level.









However by the close, the price had extended back above the moving average level but still remain below the trendline.





In the Asian session today, the price moved above that trend line and a corrective move held the underside of the trend line in the London/European morning session. The ability to stay above the trendline give the buyers to go ahead to push higher. The last 4 hourly bars has moved to the upside. In the process, the price is currently testing its 200 hour moving average at 1.29797. The price has extended just above that level but is stalling ahead of the retail sales at the bottom of the hour.





A move higher would next target the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the September 1 high. That comes in at 1.30365. That is also the high price from September 10.





Staying below the 200 hour moving average and traders will lie the 1.29185 for close support.

