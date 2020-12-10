Geopolitical: Texas +17 petition Supreme Court update
What can we expect going forward
It was announced yesterday that 17 state Atty. Gen.'s sided with Texas in their attempt to sue and throw out the votes from the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
So what's next:
Given the track record of other attempts to overthrow results, and the fact that the processes in those states - and others as well - had already been litigated before the election (it was no secret nor has there been any proof of widespread voter fraud), most are saying the Supreme Court will not be interested in pursuing the case.
- The states named as prospective defendants must file their responses to the Supreme Court today.
- A ruling on whether the case can go forward is expected on Friday
- The electors vote on Monday
If it does go to the Supreme Court, Pres. Trump has appointed Senator "Lying" (Trumps old nickname) Ted Cruz to present the case. At least Pres. Trump will save Rudy Giuliani from going in front of the nations highest court (if it gets that far).
President Trump is urging the SC to "have the courage" to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
PS it will be interesting if the +17 states ALL file their responses to the SCOTUS. I gotta think, that - like the court exchanges when Guiliani pulled back from his claims of widespread voter fraud - there is some legal protocol that if abused can be reprimanded by the court. Is the bark worse than the bite? NOTE: I am no legal expert so I do not know how far they can go.