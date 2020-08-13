George Soros on the 2 factors sustaining the US stock market rise

Soros spoke with Italian La Repubblica on Wednesday, Marketwatch carried a quick summary:

Soros acknowledged that we're caught up in a bubble fuelled by Fed liquidity

He explained "two simple propositions" make up his framework

"One is that in situations that have thinking participants the participants' view of the world is always incomplete and distorted. That is fallibility"

"The other is that these distorted views can influence the situation to which they relate and distorted views lead to inappropriate actions. That is reflexivity."

He went on to say the market is sustained by

the expectation of more fiscal stimulus along with hopes Trump will announce a vaccine before November







