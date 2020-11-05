Georgia has 47K of votes left to be counted

Trump leads by 12,835 votes now

George's election official but is having a press conference and announced that some 47,000 votes remain to be counted. All are mail in ballots which have been skewing towards Biden.





Should Biden get 65% of the vote, that would be 30,550 for Biden and 16,450 for Trump. The difference of 14,100 would be enough for a Biden lead.





The official said that there could be as much as 8899 votes from American voters abroad which can still be counted as long as it is received by Friday. However, that would be the maximum but it would likely be much less (but what is unknown).





The last add of 608 votes came in 80% Biden vs 20% Trump.





The largest county numbers show: