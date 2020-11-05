Georgia keeps the Senate race interesting

All eyes will be on Georgia later today, but not just for the presidential race

Incumbent Republican Senator, David Perdue, has seen his percentage of votes slashed to a neat 50.0% now and a drop below that could force a runoff - similar to Georgia (Special) - on 5 January to determine control of the Senate.





I think even in the event that Democrats flip the Senate, Biden will struggle to get any of his tax policies through Congress but from a political standpoint, it will be a major blow to Mitch McConnell surely if this somehow slips away from the Republicans.



