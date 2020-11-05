Georgia keeps the Senate race interesting

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

All eyes will be on Georgia later today, but not just for the presidential race

Incumbent Republican Senator, David Perdue, has seen his percentage of votes slashed to a neat 50.0% now and a drop below that could force a runoff - similar to Georgia (Special) - on 5 January to determine control of the Senate.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
US
I think even in the event that Democrats flip the Senate, Biden will struggle to get any of his tax policies through Congress but from a political standpoint, it will be a major blow to Mitch McConnell surely if this somehow slips away from the Republicans.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose