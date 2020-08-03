Georgia total cases rise by 2271 below the 7 day average of 3569

Cases rose by 2271. That is below the 7 day average of 3569



Deaths came in at 2. That is well below the 7 day average of 47.9. However it is a weekend and the numbers could move to more normalized levels tomorrow and going forward



Hospitalizations rose by 60



Total ICU admissions equals 3512



Total cases our at 195,435



Total deaths are at 3842



Positivity rate is at 11.

Georgia has been a hotspot for coronavirus cases over the last month or so. The number of cases approached 5000. However the cases average has started to level off over the last few weeks. Nevertheless they still hover around 3500.





