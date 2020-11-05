Georgia vote likely to come down to the wire
How many votes are still outstanding?
How acrimonious the election fight is over the next month may depend on Georgia.
Trump is going to fight Pennslyvania results but if he's behind in two or three critical states then pressure on the President to give up the fight will mount. It may also pave the way to a smoother transition of power and less hostility overall (admittedly that's rosy outlook).
Georgia currently shows:
- Trump 2,432,424
- Biden 2,416,836
That's a gap of 15,588 for Trump. At one point, reports were saying there were just 20,000 votes left to count. Biden has been pulling about 75% of the remaining votes because they were largely mail-in votes from heavily-Democratic urban areas. That would have made it close.
Now, however, there are reports that there are 50,000 votes still to come. There is confusion about how many have been 'processed', 'counted' and 'reported'. "In the range of 50,000 left." - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on how many ballots are left to count.
Those are likely to come today.