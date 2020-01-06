Germany November retail sales +2.1% vs +1.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 6 January 2020





Prior -1.9%; revised to -1.6%

Retail sales +2.8% vs +1.0% y/y expected

Prior +0.8%; revised to +1.4%

Slight delay in the release by the source. That's the biggest monthly jump in German retail sales since January 2019 as consumption activity spikes ahead of the holiday season.





If anything, it reaffirms that domestic conditions remain decent in spite of the recent economic slowdown but we'll have to see how things play out this year for more of an idea on how the German economy will progress in the coming months.