German 10-year bund yields climb to highest in two years

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

10-year bund yields up to -0.08% today

Rates in Europe continue to defy the ECB as yields are pulling higher once again today to start the session. 10-year bund yields are at their highest level since May 2019, climbing to -0.08%* and that will start to catch some attention in the market today.

Treasuries are still largely rangebound so there aren't likely to be broader spillovers but in the context of the ECB, it shows that the market will do what it wants to.


