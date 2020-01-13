German 2019 budget surplus reportedly in low two-digit billions of euros

Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reports









For some context, that should see the figure come just below the 2018 figure of €11.2 billion. The actual figure will be published later today.







ForexLive

This is a bit of a setback for those hoping for Germany to loosen the purse strings a little as such a low surplus will give more reason for lawmakers to not do so. That said, it's not like those hopes were that high to begin with anyway.

The paper says that Germany generated a federal budget surplus in the low two-digit billions of euros with higher-than-expected tax revenues offset by lower-than-expected interest payment, without identifying the source of its information.