German August Industrial Production 0.3% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Destatis - 8 October 2019





Prior -0.6%

Industrial production WDA -4.0% vs -4.3% y/y expected

Prior -4.2



EURUSD up a few ticks on the release to 1.0979. This is a bit of better news for German Industry as the data point ticks up to the highest since March this year. This has given the EURUSD a little boost on a little good news to cheer the eurozone after a series of poor data points. It doesn't change the big picture though and it's only a few upticks in reaction. One swallow doesn't make a summer and all that...