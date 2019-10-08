German August Industrial Production 0.3% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Destatis - 8 October 2019

Germany Industrial production
  • Prior -0.6%
  • Industrial production WDA   -4.0% vs -4.3% y/y expected
  • Prior -4.2

EURUSD up a few ticks on the release to 1.0979. This is a bit of better news for German Industry as the data point ticks up to the highest since March this year. This has given the EURUSD a little boost on a little good news to cheer the eurozone after a series of poor data points.  It doesn't change the big picture though and it's only a few upticks in reaction. One swallow doesn't make a summer and all that...
ForexLive
