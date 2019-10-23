German Cabinet said to officially nominate Isabel Schnabel to ECB executive board

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Schnabel will be taking over from Lautenschlaeger

The headline is via Reuters and serves to reaffirm the report yesterday here. Her nomination is a bit of a break from tradition whereby Germany normally picks senior Bundesbank officials to join the ECB executive board.ForexLive

For some background, Schnabel is an economics professor as well as an adviser to the government and is considered to be a moderate hawk of sorts - not as staunch as the likes of Weidmann or Lautenschlaeger.

