German car exports fell by roughly 17% in Q3 amid chip shortages, supply bottlenecks

The 17.2% drop is seen as a comparison to Q3 last year, so that's not really too positive a sign with Destatis noting that:





German exports and imports of passenger cars declined strongly in the 3rd quarter of 2021. The lack of chips in the automotive industry and other delivery bottlenecks are the likely reasons for that development. According to provisional data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), Germany exported passenger cars worth 23.1 billion euros from July to September 2021. This was a decrease of 17.2% compared with the same period one year earlier. Car imports declined even more on the third quarter of 2020, by 29.8% to 11.2 billion euros.



