German chancellery minister: We have massively slowed the virus but it is not gone

Comments by Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun





The case tally yesterday showed a slight rise , which may be due to the resumption of normal testing after the Easter break. But the trend has no doubt gotten better.







Also, Germany confirmed that it will start reopening small businesses starting from next week after Merkel's meeting with state leaders yesterday.

We are still yet to receive the latest daily update from RKI for the numbers over the past 24 hours, which is a little later than their usual reporting time.