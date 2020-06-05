German chancellor Merkel, Chinese premier Li to hold video conference next week
As confirmed by the German government spokesperson
Merkel and Li will be discussing on the coronavirus, economic policy, and other international issues on Thursday next week via a video conference.
Amid recent geopolitical tensions surrounding China on the coronavirus origins and the Hong Kong national security law, this should be more of a welcome development in reaffirming cordial ties between the two countries at this point in time.