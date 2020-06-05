German chancellor Merkel, Chinese premier Li to hold video conference next week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

As confirmed by the German government spokesperson

Merkel and Li will be discussing on the coronavirus, economic policy, and other international issues on Thursday next week via a video conference.

Amid recent geopolitical tensions surrounding China on the coronavirus origins and the Hong Kong national security law, this should be more of a welcome development in reaffirming cordial ties between the two countries at this point in time.

