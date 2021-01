Bild reports on the matter

The newspaper cites officials who took part in a meeting of the German CDU/CSU party, says that Merkel warned that the country still needs "eight to ten weeks of hard lockdown measures", if not "we will have 10 times the number of cases by Easter".

That's not a good look for how things are shaping up in Q1 in Germany.





It also adds to some headwind for the euro outlook to start the new year.